Carl Lejuez, current interim provost, told faculty, staff and students Thursday evening his experience and belief in the University of Kansas’ mission would make him the ideal provost.
Lejuez has been interim provost since April 2018. Before that, he was the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. He came to the University as an administrator, after not receiving a dean's job at the University of Maryland.
“It did dawn on me that I’ve spent most of my career as a faculty member somewhere else,” Lejuez said.
With most of his time spent at the University as an administrator, Lejuez gave audience members more information about his background.
Lejuez was a professor and researcher in psychology at the University of Maryland. He also has founded two addiction treatment centers, including one at the University. The center at the University aims to provide low-cost treatment for those struggling with addiction, as well as help let students and faculty conduct research.
Lejuez came to the University to be an administrator. It was clear during his interviews with the search committee for the next dean of the College, he said, there was a connection with what the University needed and what Lejuez could offer.
“I believe in this University, and that’s why I’m here,” Lejuez said. “This University gave me an opportunity when no one else would. And that means something to me.”
Financial stability at the University has been a stressor for faculty and staff members following a $20 million budget cut, but “we need to pivot at this point,” Lejuez said. The University is in a place to outline its strategic priorities again.
As provost, Lejuez said those priorities would be deferred maintenance, keeping tuition low and raising faculty and staff pay. He also wants to improve the University’s relationship with community colleges and improve graduate student enrollment.
Within the next five years, Lejuez wants to move into the next quartile within the Association of American Universities, form a stronger relationship with Kansas lawmakers and ensure stable leadership stays at the University.
Lejuez also said diversity and inclusion would be a focus if he were to become provost. The new budget model, which Lejuez helped develop, evaluates whether units are hiring diversely. If they are, they will be allocated more funding.
On Thursday, he said hiring diversely would be his priority, since “the most important thing is presence.”
During a question and answer session, Ron Barrett-Gonzalez, a professor in aerospace engineering, asked Lejuez whether he really wanted the provost job. Given the potential of the University getting kicked out of the Association of American Universities, Barrett-Gonzalez said it might be blamed on Lejuez should it happen.
“I am exactly the right person to keep us in the AAU,” Lejuez said, pointing to his background as a researcher and faculty member.
Lejuez said he would push for higher salaries for faculty members to maintain talented researchers and ensure the University stayed in the AAU.
Lejuez was the second of four finalists for the provost position. A third finalist will be presenting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Burge Union Forum D.