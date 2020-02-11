Impeachment proceedings will begin for Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason this week, according to an email to the Senate body from Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter.
Wingerter received legislation yesterday morning calling for Thomason’s impeachment. Wingerter announced in an email that enough signatures have been collected to move forward with the impeachment proceedings.
According to Student Senate Rules and Regulations, the four Senate committee chairs will launch an investigation with five senators chosen in a lottery. The lottery will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
After the lottery, the committee will proceed with the investigation and create a report on Thomason.
Wingerter did not send the legislation calling for Thomason’s impeachment in the email.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.
