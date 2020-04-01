Two independent candidates, Isabella Southwick and William Wilk, announced Monday, March 30, that they are running for student body president and vice president respectively.

Southwick, Student Senate’s policy and development director, and Wilk, a senator for the School of Journalism, are running without a coalition. Their campaign will be focused on mental health, sexual assault, the campus community, accessibility, inclusivity and equity, Southwick said.

“I have developed this passion for wanting to make KU a better place while I am there, and I think one of the most effective ways to do that is through Student Senate,” Southwick said. “I feel like the platform work I am doing now within my position on the executive staff won’t be done during this administration, and I think being able to spend more time continuing to improve the community could only be beneficial.”

One of Southwick and Wilk’s goals in the race is to challenge the normality of running for the election with a coalition, Southwick said. If elected, they will work with senators running with a coalition, which they said will bring diversity and equity to Senate.

“I think we have a legitimate chance running as independents to kind of break the coalition to ultimately bring more diversity and different opinions into Senate simply because we don’t have a whole slate of senators that are lined up with us on every issue,” Wilk said. “If elected, we’re going to be working with senators to see what’s the top priority and hopefully get real change done and implemented and have a greater impact on the University itself.”

Student Senate waives signature requirement for coalitions to participate in election Candidates no longer have to meet the signature requirement to run in the 2020 Student Senate election, and candidate and senatorial filing deadlines have been pushed to March 30 and April 6, respectively.

In the 2019 election, students had the opportunity to vote on whether they were in-favor of Student Senate’s coalition system. Over 80% of students who voted in the election voted yes on the referendum asking whether Student Senate should maintain its current coalition system.

If elected, Southwick said she hopes to help connect students with existing mental health resources in the KU and Lawrence community and make them more accessible.

Mental health has been a priority for Southwick during her time as policy and development director this year, she said. In her current position, Southwick worked with Transportation Services and the Academic Achievement Center to launch a pilot program providing transportation for students from Counseling and Psychological Services to the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and back.

The transportation program was a platform the coalition Crimson+Blue, of which Southwick was a member, ran on in 2019.

“Mental health is a really big focus for me,” Southwick said. “As I’ve addressed, I’ve sort of struggled with mental health issues throughout my entire life, so being able to use my experience and be able to hopefully provide services to students who may be struggling, I think is extremely important and something I’m really proud of.”

Southwick and Wilk plan to help support sexual assault survivors by working with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center to help increase resources for survivors along with working with the KU Public Safety Office to find effective tactics to prevent sexual assault. They will also look to other universities' resources to find what is most effective in preventing sexual assault, Southwick said.

“My big thing is preventing and stopping sexual assault as much as possible and that’s kind of our big thing,” Wilk said. “We have a bunch of other [goals] to get the Lawrence community involved and more specifically the University and student body as well.”

+2 Free Staters coalition introduce new platforms Free Staters, the sole coalition running in the Student Senate election this semester, announced several of their platforms in a zoom meeting Sunday.

Though Southwick and Wilk said they have developed platforms, Southwick said they are waiting to meet with campus departments to verify their feasibility before releasing any.

“We don’t want to release anything to the student body that wouldn’t be feasible because the worst is when you get your hopes up and you vote for something, and it’s not actually something that can happen,” Southwick said. “It’s important to us to make sure these are possible platforms.”

Southwick and Wilk plan on hosting an online open forum where students can ask questions in place of a small meeting. They will also release videos to connect with student voters before the election.

“Both myself and William are extremely passionate about evoking positive change at KU,” Southwick said. “We have done thorough research to propose things that we think will actually benefit the student body, and we take this extremely seriously.”

Southwick and Wilk are the first two independent candidates to declare their candidacy for the 2020 Student Senate Election, after requesting the Student Senate Elections Commission push back the filing date for independent candidates.

Southwick and Wilk will face Free Staters, the only coalition, in the 2020 election. Voting will open April 19 and close April 25.