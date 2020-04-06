Presidential candidate Isabella Southwick and vice presidential candidate William Wilk, who are running as independent candidates in the 2020 Student Senate election, have released four platforms they plan to implement if they are elected.
The platforms, which Southwick said are focused on the Jayhawk community, include the following:
Partnering with the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Watkins HERO to post a monthly series with answers to student questions submitted through an anonymous platform.
Assembling an advisory board composed of transfer students to create formal recommendations on methods for the University to support transfer students.
Providing digital recordings of workouts and fitness classes at the Ambler Student Fitness and Recreation Center for students.
Adding vending machines to the rec center with sports drinks and other workout products.
The Jayhawk community is one of the three categories Southwick and Wilk have developed platforms for, Soutwhick said. The other two categories are mental health and sexual assault.
Southwick said conversations with campus departments have confirmed that all of the platforms are feasible.
“We’re really priding ourselves on having very concrete suggestions of improvements for KU, paired with themes of accessibility and inclusion” Southwick said.
Southwick and Wilk’s first platform to provide answers to student questions, is titled the “No Dumb Questions” series. The answers will come from a student perspective and will be published once a month on an anonymous platform, Southwick said.
“Sometimes we assume that everybody at KU has the same knowledge and background, when in reality they don’t,” Southwick said. “Allowing for more understanding and communication will only lead to more inclusivity because I notice that once people get educated in the topic, they’re much quicker to be more inclusive.”
Wilk, who transferred to the University of Kansas from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, said his own experiences as a transfer student inspired him to help transfer students if elected. During his transfer process, he couldn’t enroll until a week or five days before classes started, he talked to three academic advisors, and ultimately got credit from only one class from his previous university.
They want to include transfer students from local junior colleges in the advisory board, Southwick said.
“We need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make that process more fluid and easy for transfer students,” Wilk said.
Their last two platforms deal with the evolution of the rec center..
Inspired by recreation services’ current pilot program of digital fitness classes due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southwick said providing digital recordings of these classes will increase accessibility of the rec, while a workout vending machine will be a cheaper alternative to a snack bar.
“If people need certain adjustments during classes and things, they might feel a little apprehensive to join a class, but if you’re able to do it in the comfort of your own home, it can increase people’s self esteem while they’re working out and may even encourage them to join the rec later on in their KU experience,” Southwick said.
Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter and Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason started a campaign this semester to expand the rec center. Wingerter and Thomason discontinued the campaign for a $15-20 million expansion of the rec due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southwick and Wilk plan on releasing two platforms every day on their social media accounts, Southwick said.