Independent Student Senate vice presidential candidate William Wilk is under social media scrutiny after liking and sharing several posts which other students deemed offensive to underrepresented racial identities.

In a Twitter thread Friday, Jayhawks for Bernie posted screenshots of Instagram posts liked by Wilk.

One of the posts referred to the new coronavirus as “the Chinese Virus.” Another post said, “So you’re telling me you listen to scientists when they say there’s global warming, but you won’t listen to scientists when they say there’s only two genders.” Both were posted by Turning Point USA.

Wilk said he doesn't believe he did anything wrong by liking the posts because they are a part of his beliefs as a registered Republican.

“It might come as a shock to some, but I’m actually a good-hearted person with good intentions,” Wilk said. “If you don’t believe that because of some of the things I believe, then that’s just that.”

Other students contend Wilk’s likes are resemblant of how he will support underrepresented identities if elected.

“I have no reason to believe [Wilk] will defend all identities and all types of people on campus when he’s liked ideas and he’s endorsed people that are directly countered to that,” said Sam Sokoloff, vice president of Jayhawks for Bernie.

Jayhawks for Bernie also posted screenshots of a tweet Wilk liked of a photo tweeted by Eduardo Bolsonaro — Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro’s son— that said “Make Brazil Great Again.” Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was condemned in November 2019 by many Brazilians for suggesting hardline dictatorship tactics may be needed in Brazil, according to The Guardian.

Jayhawks for Bernie said Senate condemned Bolsonaro in fall 2019 in their Twitter thread, but Kansan reporters could not find any documentation from Senate this happened.

Jayhawks for Bernie President Ximena Ibarra is running as a senator with Free Staters. She referred the Kansan to Sokoloff when asked for comment.

Wilk said in a statement on his campaign’s Instagram Monday he will be mindful in the future of his presence on social media and will continue to educate himself on inclusion.

“My personal political beliefs do not impact a position like this,” Wilk said in the statement.

Wilk privatized his account a few days after his campaign announcement.

Both vice presidential tickets in the 2020 election have been criticized for how they’ve addressed issues of diversity and equity during their campaigns.

Presidential, vice presidential candidates go head-to-head in Student Senate Debate Student body presidential candidates, Apramay Mishra and Isabella Southwick, and vice presidential candidates, Grant Daily and William Wilk, faced off in the 2020 Student Senate Debate on April 18. Voting is open until April 25.

Earlier this week, Free Staters’ vice presidential candidate Grant Daily compared working under Student Body President Tiara Floyd’s leadership to “modern day slavery” during a Senate campaign debate.

Less than a day after the debate, Floyd endorsed independent candidates Isabella Southwick and William Wilk in a Facebook post. Floyd, along with Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter and Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason released a statement calling Daily’s comment “highly inappropriate.”

“Accepting a paid hourly University position under a Black female leader and then claiming that it was modern-day slavery is bigoted, naive false, and insensitive in nature,” the statement said.

Jayhawks for Bernie called for Daily to apologize for his comment.

"Our group has endorsed Daily's ticket and continues to support him," the group said in a Tweet. "These comments, however, are inappropriate and problematic."

Daily soon issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for his choice of words and apologizing to anyone he hurt by his comment.

“While trying to find my words, I made a mistake and a gaffe,” Daily said in his statement. “Words are important and mine hurt people.”

Floyd said she endorses Southwick more than Wilk. She supports the platforms those candidates have proposed.

“I can say that I don’t support what he’s liked on Twitter and I see it as problematic,” Floyd said. “[I’m] not dismissing or condoning that at all.”