Presidential candidate Isabella Southwick and Vice Presidential candidate William Wilk, who are running as independent candidates in the 2020 Student Senate Election, have released all of the platforms they plan to implement in the 2020-2021 school year if they are elected.

The platforms fall into three categories — mental health and sexual assault prevention, the Jayhawk community and Student Senate reform. They include the following:

Adding designated safe spaces to campus with comfortable furniture and sensory toys, preferably in the Kansas Union or the campus libraries.

Creating an online portal for Counseling and Psychological Services peer mentors to communicate with students digitally.

Creating sexual assault survivor kits with a journal, personal hygiene products and gift cards to use for clothing and bedding, which will be provided at the KU Public Safety Office and the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Partnering with the Lawrence SafeBar initiative to raise awareness of sexual assault and provide student input to the alliance, which provides education and bystander training to participating drinking establishments.

Adding a second campus cupboard to the Burge Union to help food insecure students and increase accessibility for student housing residents.

Posting a monthly series with answers to student questions submitted through an anonymous platform in partnership with the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Watkins HERO.

Creating remote work options, where students can work online, to increase accessibility and help students with mental health issues.

Adding vending machines to the rec center with sports drinks and other workout products.

Providing digital recordings of workout and fitness classes at the Ambler Student Fitness and Recreation Center for students.

Amending Student Senate Rules and Regulations to require all Student Senate executive staffers to participate in a monthly community service opportunity to increase their engagement with the student body.

Creating a committee led by internal affairs to meet bi-weekly to amend SSRR and help make it easier to understand.

Making resource guides to connect KU students to University and community resources.

Assembling an advisory board composed of transfer students to create formal recommendations on methods for the University to support transfer students.

Two of the platforms Southwick said she is most adamant about implementing are creating sexual assault survivor kits and providing remote work opportunities.

During a time when the world is moving more toward digital options, Southwick said their platform of providing remote online work opportunities will increase accessibility specifically for disabled students and help those with mental health issues by allowing them to work in a more comfortable environment.

“A lot of students need their student employment to be able to afford to be at our University, including myself, so anything that makes student employment more accessible and inclusive of all Jayhawks is so important,” Southwick said.

Through both of their sexual assault platforms, Southwick and Wilk hope to prevent sexual assault and help those who survive it, Southwick said. Partnering with the Lawrence SafeBar Alliance is aimed at prevention, while the kits are for aiding survivors.

“Being a survivor of sexual assault myself, it’s been really challenging,” Southwick said. “When I kind of came to terms with that, if I had been able to have access to a survival kit, where I could get a journal to write down those feelings and get gift cards so that I could throw out my sheets and afford to get new ones, that would have been amazing.”

In April 2019, former Student Body President Noah Ries passed a resolution encouraging the City of Lawrence to adopt a mandatory SafeBar program. The City of Lawrence will require all bar managers within city limits to attend a 90-minute training on bystander intervention and de-escalation skills beginning July 2020, according to the SafeBar Alliance’s official website.

“When you go through something horrific like sexual assault, you need help getting back up on your feet,” Wilk said. “Some can do it on their own, but if the help’s there, take the help. And from being out a couple of instances, at the bars, I feel like we can communicate better with them to create a safer environment for everyone.”

In the coming weeks, Southwick and Wilk will post interactive content on their Instagram to engage with potential voters, Southwick said. Voting for the 2020 Student Senate Election opens April 19 and closes April 25.

“Our reasoning behind every single platform is we want to create a better University life for the student body,” Wilk said. “That’s our job and that’s our ultimate goal at the end of the day. We just feel like these are the best to run off of and get implemented.”