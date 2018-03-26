Ten years ago Jennifer Foster, a lecturer and course coordinator in the University’s Spanish department, met a young boy named Carlos while volunteering at a Honduran orphanage. After her return to the United States, the two kept in contact through social media before ultimately losing touch.
In September 2016, after not hearing from Carlos for seven years, Foster received a Facebook message from a human rights activist reaching out to her on Carlos’ behalf. He was being held in a U.S. detention center on the Arizona border after attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexican border in June 2016. Foster worked to find Carlos a sponsor, which helped secure his release. Today, 22-year-old Carlos remains in Arizona awaiting a decision on his request for asylum.
Foster said their relationship, coupled with the national immigration debate, inspired her to teach her students about immigration issues. In one new lesson for her intermediate Spanish class, for example, students read real-life stories about immigrants from news sites and research reasons Central Americans emigrate to the United States.
“I think it’s important to think, ‘How would I feel if I were in that situation?’” Foster said. “And I think it makes it feel a little more real. That was really the objective.”
Similar conversations and coursework have developed at KU and at other universities in the past 18 months, many sparked by proposals to tighten immigration laws during the presidential campaign and Trump administration. Special events focused on immigration have also multiplied. In the past year, for example, KU researchers and faculty held two sessions of a workshop called “UndoKUmented on Campus,” and are now planning a third. The purpose of the workshop is to teach faculty and staff how to mentor and support undocumented students.
Nationally, campuses have reacted to the national immigration debate in a variety of ways. At Brown University in Rhode Island, an on-campus nonprofit called the Choices Program designed a lesson on the U.S. immigration policy debate that educators can purchase for use in their own classes.
At New York University, advocates, professors and New York organizations held a “Know Your Rights” workshop this month to educate the audience on immigration enforcement and strategies to prevent detainment. In Albuquerque, a University of New Mexico English professor included a “Clean Dream Act Now” section in her syllabus, stating she will not disclose the legal status of any student, a statement supported by the university.
“It’s very relevant to our national conversation,” Foster said of her related coursework. “And for that reason, it’s even more urgent that we have an assignment that deals with immigration, undocumented immigration.”
At KU, Ananda Bhatia, a junior minoring in Spanish from Overland Park and a student in Foster’s Central American Literature class, said university campuses are the perfect place to discuss immigration-related issues, but that students may be unwavering in their opinions on immigration.
“I think people have the assumption that KU is a very liberal university and most of the professors are liberal,” Bhatia said. “That either makes them [students] automatically kind of trust everything that a professor says or distrust it depending on their political beliefs.”
Professors who discuss immigration in the classroom say the discussions require a certain amount of sensitivity.
English professor Marta Caminero-Santangelo and films and media professor Tamara Falicov co-teach a new course this semester titled, “Latin American Immigration in Film and Literature." The course delves into immigrant experiences through a variety of literary and cinematic works divided into six overarching themes including fleeing repression, families divided and deportation.
“It’s not that we hadn’t been talking about it or working on it,” Caminero-Santangelo said. “But, it just felt so urgent and necessary, and such a part of the national conversation, that it seemed we might get enough interest and enrollment if we did it together and now.”
Caminero-Santangelo and Falicov wanted to ensure respectful and inclusive conversations and had students establish a set of ground rules for discussion. Among the rules: critique ideas, not people – don’t personalize; and, confidentiality – try to create a comfortable atmosphere to allow open and honest exchange.
Gary Reich, associate professor of political science, teaches a course on justice and public policy in democratic societies, in which immigration has been a topic for years. Later in the semester, he plans to plans to discuss recent U.S. Senate proposals on immigration. Reich said hot button issues like immigration can make students hesitant to speak their minds.
“They become very aware of the fact that a political issue might be sensitive, and sometimes they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing or offending someone,” Reich said.
Reich said difficult conversations can lead students to a deeper understanding of an abstract issue, however. He said he has witnessed students reconsider their stances on immigration during his class discussions after hearing peers talk about their personal experiences.
“That’s what’s great sometimes about a classroom experience,” said Reich. “You encounter people who come from a different background, different perspectives, and it makes us have a second thought.
Immigration research specialist and sociology doctoral candidate Andrea Gómez Cervantes is one of the researchers working to hold a third “UndoKUmented on Campus” workshop. The workshop is tailored to staff and faculty, providing strategies and information on how to help undocumented students succeed at KU.
As a result of the national debate, undocumented students are in the spotlight and may be more vulnerable to violence aggression, Cervantes said. She said professors should be thoughtful about how to make their classrooms more inclusive for undocumented students.
“Don’t focus only on the status of the student, because, they are students. That’s why they are here,” Cervantes said.
As for Jennifer Foster and her Spanish lesson on Central American immigrants, she said she plans on adding interviews with Carlos to her lesson on immigration. The interviews will go in-depth on his personal experience to help achieve Foster’s goal of humanizing immigrants.
— Edited by Hannah Strader