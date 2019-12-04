University of Kansas Interim Provost Carl Lejuez is a finalist for the provost position at the University at Buffalo in New York, according to the university’s website.
Lejuez is also a finalist in the provost search at the University of Kansas. He gave his presentation on Oct. 31.
Provost Search Update: Carl Lejuez, Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at the University of Kansas, is the second of five finalists for UB's provost position. Lejuez will be part of a public forum in Capen Hall's Buffalo Room on Thursday at 3 p.m. @KansanNews— Benjamin Blanchet (@BenCBlanchet) December 3, 2019
Lejuez confirmed he was in Buffalo interviewing Wednesday. According to an automated response from Lejuez, he is out of the office with limited response to his email.
He will give his presentation at the University at Buffalo Thursday at the campus, according to a screenshot of the website sent to the Kansan by a student journalist from the University at Buffalo.
Lejuez applied for the position on Oct. 1, according to the curriculum vitae he gave to the University at Buffalo, later obtained by the Kansan. The provost search committee at the University at Buffalo opened up their nominations on Sept. 30, the day before Lejuez applied, according to the university’s website.
Lejuez has been at the University since January 2016. Originally, he served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, before becoming the interim provost in April 2018.
“I believe in this University, and that’s why I’m here,” Lejuez said during his provost presentation on Oct. 31. “This University gave me an opportunity when no one else would. And that means something to me.”