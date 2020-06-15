As the University of Kansas plans to reopen for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, international students face unique challenges when planning their return to campus.
The main priority for KU has been to ensure international students who remained in the United States could do so without violating their immigration status, said Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs Charles Bankart.
After spring break, international students had to decide whether to stay in the U.S. or return to their home country. Students who remain in the U.S. are at risk for violations, since they are required to enroll in nine in-person credit hours to be considered full-time students and not violate their F-1 student visa.
As for students who went home, Bankart said there are no immigration rules preventing them from taking classes abroad.
“Flexibility is essential, and ensuring that all students are served well by KU and enabled to begin or continue their studies in the best way they can is fundamental to our approach,” Bankart said in an email.
Bankart also suggested current students revise their fall classes and approach their instructors. KU has advised faculty members to prepare for in-person classes as well as remote learning for students who may need it.
New international students face unique challenges, as the U.S. is currently not issuing visas. While students can always defer their first semester, KU is exploring other options.
“[Deferring] may be a good option for some, but I know I would not want to defer my educational dreams and aspirations,” Bankart said.
One option is for students to start their first semester abroad and arrive in Lawrence when they are able to do so. A second international orientation session is then being scheduled for October to accommodate these students.
They may also decide to take only online courses. Options include classes through the Applied English Center, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and classes fulfilling KU Core requirements, according to the International Affairs’ coronavirus website.
“Recognizing that some students will not be able to return to classes on campus this fall, part of the planning happening now is developing courses that can be offered online, on-campus and a hybrid of the two,” University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email.
Ana Davalos, a freshman from Ecuador currently in Madrid, Spain, said she feels a lot of uncertainty surrounding next semester.
“I have been trying to stay calm and thinking positive out of this situation because it has been hard for everyone,” she said.
Bankart said KU is based on an internationalized community, so it is working for international students to feel supported.
“I have seen unprecedented and broad acknowledgment across our community that the power and impact our research, our teaching, all of our contributions as a community of learning are in no small measure possible because of the world talent that we have here in our classrooms, laboratories and offices,” he said.