Correction: The previous version stated Lawrence police made the arrest. The suspect instead was apprehended in Nebraska and will have an extradition hearing there tomorrow.
Lawrence police have issued a felony warrant to arrest a suspect in a recent burglary at the Islamic Center of Lawrence, the department announced in a press release.
32-year-old Amadou Oury Bah was apprehended Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing the Islamic Center, located at 1917 Naismith Dr., Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The press release, which LPD posted on Twitter, said detectives linked Bah to the crime and issued a felony warrant prior to his arrest.
Bah was apprehended in Omaha, Nebraska, and will remain there for a hearing scheduled for tomorrow.