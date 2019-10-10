With flu season here, Watkins Health Services’ officials are offering students advice on when to send their “I’m sick and can’t make it to class” email to their professor.
The official recommendation, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Watkins Interim Chief of Staff Dr. Pavika Saripalli, is to refrain from coming to class if you have had a fever in the past 24 hours.
“Some people will say, ‘well, I haven’t had a fever’ but they’ve been taking Ibuprofen around the clock,” Saripalli said. “So it’s got to be no fever for 24 hours off of Tylenol and Ibuprofen.”
The other big rule is to refrain from attending class if you have been vomiting in the past 24 hours.
Interim Director for Watkins Diana Malott also encourages students to stay home from class if they are having chills or a very bad cough.
“Those are the kind of things that they really need to come down and see us,” Malott said. “There’s no charge for a provider visit.”
Watkins’ health professionals can test patients for strep throat and the flu, and can even determine what strain patients have.
“It’s helpful to students to recognize their symptoms and their body and when they know something might be off … regardless of what they’ve got going on, for their protection and the protection of others they probably ought to stay home,” Malott said.
Students can get their flu shot at Watkins Health Services for $35, which can be billed to insurance. Flu shots are also available at the following businesses in Lawrence:
· The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department
· CVS Minute-Clinic, receive a $5 Target gift card if at the CVS in Target