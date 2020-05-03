KU Statehouse Wire Service
In the first ever mail-in only primary for the Kansas Democratic Party, former Vice President Joe Biden won with just under 77% of the votes on Sunday, according to the party. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his campaign in April but received approximately 23% of votes and will receive delegates.
To boost turnout, Kansas Democrats switched from a caucus to a party-run primary. But the party switched to mail-in only ballots in March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
With the switch to mail-in ballots, turnout tripled from 2016 for this primary, said Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt.
“I am incredibly proud of our party and its members — The 2020 party-run primary’s turnout totaled 34.7% of Kansas’s 2016 caucus participation,” Hiatt said in a press release. “Very few states tripled their 2016 participation in recent months, and only six have surpassed the 34.7% mark thus far.”
Biden won 29 delegates and Sanders 10, according to the party. To clinch the Democratic nomination Biden needs 1,991 delegates, and he currently has 1,435, according to the count the Associated Press released Sunday. Sanders has 984 delegates.
In total, more than 146,800 ballots were cast in the primary.
The party began by sending out ballots to all registered Democrats on March 30. Those who registered after March 30 had until April 24 to request a mail-in ballot. Voters were able to send in ballots until May 2, the original primary date.
The Republican presidential primary was scheduled for May 2 as well but was canceled in September because President Donald Trump is an incumbent candidate, and there wouldn’t have been a challenger.
The Aug. 4 primaries for statehouse and congressional seats will still be in-person voting, but voters can request a mail-in ballot from the Secretary of State’s office.