John Augusto, an associate dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Georgia State University, was the first of four finalists to present for the position of vice provost of undergraduate studies Monday, Feb. 24.

During his presentation, Augusto focused on five main points to address the key challenges, priorities and opportunities for the future of undergraduate education at the University of Kansas:

The persistence and completion of retention of students

Making sure the University is a student-ready research university

Creating a successful path for students to shift from college to a career

Recognizing who the University’s students are

Enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus

Augusto said bringing in professors with experiences outside of a research-based university could yield positive results for its students.

Augusto said the path to starting a career following students’ college experiences could be improved. One way he believes this could be done is by focusing more on transferring skills from one class to another. Also, the University can capitalize more on opportunities for alumni relations, Augusto said.

“When we talk about alumni, I think it’s important that we talk about time, talent and treasure,” Augusto said.

Augusto believes having outside employers engage with faculty to explain why diversity, equity and inclusion will be a positive step forward and an important way of maintaining and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion at the University.

“It’s important that you maintain a promise — a promise to yourself and to the rest of the campus community — about diversity, equity and inclusion,” Augusto said.

Following his presentation, Augusto began a Q&A session. Christopher Anderson, associate dean of undergraduate programs and professor for the School of Business, asked how Augusto planned to combat the enrollment crisis that is projected to affect the University, to which Augusto explained we need to bring data that matters to people.

“Point cycle data suggests that the college enrollment crisis will hit KU next year,” Anderson said. “If this is anything other than a federal blip, it has grave consequences for universities, finances and our academic programs.”

Augusto said that the Center for Teaching Excellence newsletter showed that retention of students is up eight points in the past ten years and four-year graduation is up 15 points.

“We need to identify a student population that we want to focus on, developing a theory of chance, process metrics and think about the ways we are going to measure our results,” Augusto said.

Augusto is the first of four finalists to present. Lowell Davis, an associate vice chancellor at Western Carolina University was the second finalist to present.

The third candidate is Susan Klusmeier, the interim vice provost for undergraduate studies at the University. Her presentation will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Beren Petroleum Conference Center of Slawson Hall.

The last finalist has not been announced.