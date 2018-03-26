The multimillion-dollar ad campaign was called “Vaporized” and featured Times Square billboards with images of 20-somethings enjoying a night out and pop up sampling bars in New York, Los Angeles and the Hamptons. It was 2015 and PAX labs had a new game changing vape device and was ready to debut their newest product, the JUUL.
The campaign created the buzz the company hoped for. JUUL, a sleek electronic vape device designed to look like a flash drive, has become a major player in the e-cigarette industry.
Today, the JUUL has become a hit with college students and other young adults. In Lawrence and elsewhere, demand for JUULs is so strong that stores are having trouble keeping them in stock.
“I see JUULs a lot on campus, but I also see them quite a bit in the clubs and bars,” said Rachel Wake, a junior from Wichita. “I feel like they are getting increasingly popular because they are smaller and easier to charge than a normal vape pen.”
JUULS are sold at most convenient stores, vapor shops, and online. J.R. Dunnivan, store manager of Aqueous Vapor in Lawrence, said they are among the top four e-cigarettes sold at the store. He also said that his JUUL buyers are mostly college students and other young adults.
But success for JUUL has also brought criticism that the product — heralded by its creators as a better alternative to cigarettes — has led to smoking by young people, including minors, who never would have taken up smoking regular cigarettes.
One JUUL device costs around $35 and a four-pack of pods or cartridges costs around $16. One pod gives the user about 200 puffs and has about the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Users credit the high nicotine level as a major factor in the product’s popularity.
Luke Derouin, a junior from Illinois, said he started using the product after hearing about it from his friends.
“I feel like it's half bandwagon and the other half is it’s just a really effective e-cig,” Derouin said.
Previously, vaping inspired numerous jokes and memes on social media, but JUULs have provided what some students consider cool way to vape. JUULs are almost odorless and their design makes them more discreet than some other vapes. These features have become attractive to younger smokers because they can quickly take a hit of the JUUL almost anywhere without drawing a lot of attention.
Health experts say the heavy use of e-cigarettes by young people is alarming because young people’s brains are a lot more receptive to nicotine, which can lead to addiction. They also say young people are particularly drawn to the sweet-flavored nicotine products offered by e-cigarette manufacturers. JUUL pods come in many flavors including mango, cool mint, Virginia tobacco, fruit medley, and crème brulee.
JUULs were originally sold to anyone over the age of 18, but in August of 2017 the company raised the minimum age to 21. According to their website, they are working hard to keep their product out of the hands of minors.
“An individual who has not previously used nicotine products should not start, particularly youth,” a JUUL spokesperson wrote in an email to the Kansan. “Recent science raises serious concerns about the adverse effect of nicotine on adolescent neurodevelopment.”
Yet, because the FDA does not regulate the promotion of e-cigarette as it does traditional cigarettes, JUUL has the flexibility to market their product how they want. JUUL is active on social media and has a strong following on both Instagram and Twitter.
The company uses these platforms to showcase their different flavors and product. Every post uses a hashtag such as #JUUL, or #SwitchtoJUUL, which followers can use or follow to keep up with the conversation.
JUUL’s advertisements feature young men and women using the device while dancing and posing, surrounded by bright colors. Words and phrases used to describe its products include “sophisticated design,” and “simple,” “smart,” and “intensely satisfying.” One recent ad on Twitter asked users to pick their favorite flavor.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the e-cigarette industry spends more than $125 million a year to advertise their products and that young people exposed to e-cigarette ads are more likely to use them than those who are not.
Yvonnes Chen, associate professor of journalism and researcher of e-cigarette marketing, said the industry started strategically advertising its products as a way to quit smoking, but over time the underlying message in these ads has changed.
“Now the advertising content has transitioned into really getting this new generation users addicted to nicotine,” Chen said.
