The rainy weather Lawrence has experienced over the past few days will carry into syllabus week as students gear up to get back into the swing of things.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 26 with a foggy morning.
Tuesday through Thursday will see sunny weather but unusually low temperatures. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 80 degrees on Tuesday and a low of 56 overnight. Through Thursday, highs only reach 86.
Thunderstorms are possible to move back in on Friday and through the holiday weekend, with similarly low temperatures. Friday is predicted a high of 83 degrees, and Saturday will only reach 75.