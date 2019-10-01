The Kansas Board of Regents voted unanimously to eliminate the requirement for students to take a pre-college curriculum of English, math, social science and three electives in order to be admitted to the University of Kansas and other Kansas universities Wednesday, Sept. 18.
“We anticipate the changes will have a minimal effect at KU,” said Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director of news and media relations, in an email to the Kansan. “The University will continue to promote the completion of a rigorous high school curriculum, because that — coupled with a student's performance in those courses — is the best indicator of college readiness.”
Under the new standards, the University will still require an ACT score of 21 and a GPA of 3.25, or an ACT score of 24 and a GPA of 3.0. As part of the changes, class rank, which was never an admissions factor for the University, will also no longer be considered by the other Regents universities.
Before going into effect, however, the changes need to pass budget, administration, the attorney general’s office, feedback, the legislative committee and back to the board for a final vote.
The regents' decision began with a recommendation from the first generation task force several years ago, said Matthew Keith, Regents’ director of communications.
“[The task force recommended] ways to basically help make sure that first generation students have access to a higher education system in Kansas and looking at any barriers they may face to see how they can be alleviated,” Keith said.
"It was a better metric for success.”
Regents said 87% of Kansas high school graduates will qualify for admission to four of six public universities under the new rules, according to an article from the Wichita Eagle.
“It takes time and lots of individuals work on those to figure out what are the best standards to help balance access for students and for students to be successful once they reach campus," Keith said. "It’s about making that balance of access and success for students.”
Barcomb-Peterson added that the University is on board with the changes.
“KU supports greater flexibility in the precollege curriculum that simplifies the application process for first-time college students,” Barcomb-Peterson said.