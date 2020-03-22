Both Kansas City governments and several surrounding counties announced in a press release Saturday they will be ordering all residents to stay at home except for essential needs starting next Tuesday to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This order will affect residents in Johnson County, Kan.; the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.; Jackson County, Mo. and Kansas City, Mo., and will last for at least 30 days, according to the press release.
Essential services, according to the press release, include critical government services, infrastructure projects, childcare, healthcare, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants.
A joint press conference revealing more details will be held Sunday at 1 p.m between the chief elected officer and medical directors for each jurisdiction at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. according to the press release.
This story is developing. It will be updated when more information becomes available.