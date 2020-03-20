Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said Kansas will likely run low on tests for the novel coronavirus by Saturday, March 21.
The state of Kansas is running nearly 200 coronavirus samples a day, with only a few hundred nasal swabs and testing kits left, Norman said. Ten days ago, Kansas was running about seven tests a day, and its supply of a few hundred tests was adequate, he said.
“We’re precariously low on the test kits,” Norman said in a press conference Friday. “This is not unique to our state — everybody’s struggling with this.”
Norman said the KDHE made appeals to its supply chain for more testing kits and said it could receive more test kits, but if not the department will likely run low on the kits as soon as Saturday night.
Cases of the novel coronavirus increased by 10 in the past day Norman said, and Johnson County now has 23 confirmed cases of the virus. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will now test only those who require hospitalization due to the limited amount of tests available.
Norman said Kansas is looking at a trajectory of around 10 new cases of the virus emerging each day.
“We must continue to emphasize and re-emphasize to people, don’t be dumb,” he said.