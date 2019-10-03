A crowd of healthcare officials and veterans stood to applaud Air Force veteran Chuck Fox after he gave a tearful testimony about his challenges with PTSD at the Veteran Affairs (VA) Eastern Kansas Health Care System’s Community Health Summit Friday, Sept. 27. The summit was held at the Dole Institute of Politics to prevent the increase in suicide rates among veterans.
Fox, who served in the United States Air Force from 1988 to 2008, described experiencing anxiety and isolating himself from his friends and family following his time in the military, while also feeling like he did not deserve treatment after his service.
The theme of the summit was to “live connected,” said Suicide Prevention Coordinator Stephanie Davis. The health care system encourages providers to work with the military community and understand their culture to help soldiers receive care before they are in crisis or it is too late.
“Part of the mission act is really recognizing that we want to improve access to care all around,” Davis said. “And so a lot more veterans are being seen by community providers, and so that’s why it’s even more important now for all of us to come together.”
The health care system has five mission act titles it hopes to fulfill. Title I is caring for veterans, and the system hopes to do this by paying providers and improving collections as well as creating education, training and community care programs.
Summit attendees heard from Gov. Laura Kelly, who received an ovation after mentioning how Medicaid expansion is helping more uninsured soldiers receive affordable services.
Former Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander also gave a speech in which he talked about his experiences with PTSD and how it cut his campaign trails short for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, and president of the United States in 2020. Kander emphasized that he felt he did not deserve treatment, which Davis said is a feeling that resonates among many veterans.
Kander inspired Fox to get treatment for his PTSD and to focus on his family.
“I’ve got to take care of my family because they’ve lost so much time… from me,” Fox said.
If you or anyone you know may need help, the Veteran’s Crisis Line is available 24/7 and can be contacted by dialing 1-800-273-8255 and then pressing one.