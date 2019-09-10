Kansas health officials confirmed the first death in the state due to a lung disease related to vaping or the use of e-cigarettes. The death was a Kansas resident over 50, the Kansas Department of Health and Wellness said in a news release Tuesday.
Kansas State Epidemiologist Farah Ahmed said the patient had a history of underlying health issues. The patient was hospitalized with symptoms that “progressed rapidly,” the release said.
The Kansas Department of Health said it does not have detailed information on what types of vaping or e-cigarette products were used by the deceased Kansas resident.
“Our sympathies go out to the family of the person who died,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in the news release. “Health officials are working hard to determine a cause and share information to prevent additional injuries. As that work continues, I urge Kansans to be careful. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way, and please follow the recommendations of public health officials.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said it’s "time to stop vaping."
Kansas has six reports associated with the national lung disease outbreak. Three patients are confirmed. Three cases are still under investigation.