All K-12 schools in Kansas will remain closed for the rest of the school year in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Laura Kelly said in a press conference today.
Administration offices and support facilities are open for limited purposes such as consultation with local and state authorities. After sanitization, school buildings may be reopened with personnel who will plan for continuous learning, Kelly said.
“[This pandemic] cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities,” Kelly said.
Additionally, a task force is set to release recommendations for continuous learning, child care and meal plans tomorrow afternoon. These guidelines will help prepare Kansans for the future, Kelly said.
“Today’s actions will give educators and parents a sense of what is coming so they can adapt and make plans as needed,” Kelly said.
Kelly also announced that starting Monday, most state employees will stay home and be placed on administrative leave for two weeks to stop the virus' spread.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.