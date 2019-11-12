Kansas lawmakers began taking steps to advance the legalization of medical marijuana, according to committee proceedings.

The bill would follow Ohio’s medical marijuana laws as a guide with a few major changes, The Kansas City Star reported. Vaping medical marijuana is legal in Ohio, but the committee has reportedly recommended banning smoking and vaping medical marijuana due to the vaping-related illnesses that have affected the country. With this law, only edibles, patches and oils would be legal for medical use.

This comes on the heels of Douglas County’s decision to no longer file criminal cases for simple marijuana possession. By this time, other cities, such as Wichita and Lawrence, had already lowered fines for first and second-time marijuana possession.

Many expect strong opposition from some Kansans, but Logan Stenseng, President of Young Democrats at the University of Kansas, said he believes using other states as a guide will help soften the blow from opposition.

“Because so many other states have actually done that, we can take and learn from those other states and how they did it and make sure we do it in the best way possible to account for any concerns that there might be on both sides,” Stenseng said.

Philip Soh, a junior from Kennewick, Washington, majoring in pre-nursing, said he supports legalizing medical marijuana, but he agrees with the plan to ban smoking and vaping for medical purposes.

“I honestly totally agree for just using … edibles or just even smoking … There haven’t been very many studies since vaping is a very recent thing that's been going on in society,” Soh said. “As of right now, it's not a good idea.”

If Kansas was to legalize marijuana for medical use, it would become the 34th state to do so, and senior Kameron Smith from Kansas City, Kansas, said she believes it would be beneficial to many people across the state.

“We have a lot of veterans and people in high stress or seasonal jobs,” Smith said. “I would say that it would make sense, but I don’t lean one way or the other on it.”

Sophomore Cam Weber from O’Fallon, Missouri, said legalization could bring mixed results.

“I’m really divided on the topic,” Weber said. “I think that legalization, in general, could be a good thing but could also have drawbacks. But I feel like medical marijuana helps a lot of people.”

Stenseng said this bill is “long overdue” and referenced the fact that Kansas is one of only nine states in which marijuana is still fully criminalized.

“It looks like we are … the folks that aren't with the times on this, especially if you look at the polling surrounding medical marijuana use. It's pretty positive just because there are a lot of benefits for people with seizures and other diseases and illnesses,” Stenseng said. “I think it's way past time.”

The Kansan requested comment from representatives from the University’s College Republicans but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Some students said they felt the benefits of legalizing medical marijuana and eventual recreational use were significant, and they hope Kansas would continue moving in that direction.

"I’m all for legalization," said Amber Washington, a senior from Chicago. "As far as recreational drugs go, it’s comparatively very harmless, and the fact that we go through so much money policing and imprisoning people for selling marijuana, I feel like it’s just better for everyone to just make it legal."

Currently there are 11 states where recreational marijuana is legal, and the legalization of medical marijuana in Kansas could open the door to it becoming the next state to legalize recreational use.

“People that want to use it are using it whether it’s legal or not,” Meredith Zielie, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, said. “Other states have already made that change, and I feel like eventually it will be a 50 states law where it’s legal for recreational use, so it’s just a matter of now or later.”