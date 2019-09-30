Voters in the state of Kansas will see a major difference in how primary elections function for the 2020 presidential elections. Democrats will remove the caucus and replace it with a primary based on a ranked-choice voting system, and Republicans will not have a primary.
The Democrats’ ranked choice voting system functions as follows: Voters will rank all nominees on the ballot by preference. If a candidate gets less than 15% first-choice votes, the votes will be distributed among the voters' second-ranked choice. This process continues until candidates with above 15% first-choice votes are left. The delegates to the Democratic National Convention will then be awarded proportionally.
“The system benefits high-profile candidates but does provide opportunities for lesser known candidates,” said Don Haider-Markel, a political science professor at the University of Kansas. “I would say that [it] does benefit the party and improves the candidates as they move forward.”
The reason for putting the ranked-choice voting system in place is to allow all 19 democratic candidates a fair chance in the election.
“Democrats want to open up the process to as many folks as possible,” said Burdett Loomis, a political science professor at the University. “That being said, the Democrats as of right now have a large number of people in the field.”
To sophomore student senator Derek Dunn, this large of an election has not been seen before, and the number of Democratic candidates in the primaries initiated the change.
“I think the 2020 primaries are functioning at kind of a level that, at least in my experience, is unprecedented,” Dunn said.
Democratic voters being given the chance to have more expression is beneficial, Loomis said, because people want to vote for someone they like, but they also want to vote for who they know can win.
“Ranked-choice voting allows you to do both,” Loomis said. “I think a lot of times people are unhappy with the choices they have to make.”
Haider-Markel said the decision to remove the Republican primary does not give equal or fair opportunities for other candidates in the party, and he said he believes it is to protect the incumbent and save money.
“I tend to think it does weaken the incumbent's campaign skills on average,” Haider-Markel said. “Since [Donald] Trump never moved out of campaign mode, it’s unlikely to have much impact on him.”
Loomis said he believes the reason for removing the Republican primary is because the party does not want to cause excess controversy for Trump within the primary election.
“With Trump, you get enough controversy, so they want to avoid the potential for embarrassment,” Loomis said.
A recent factor that will possibly alter the primaries is the impeachment inquiry against Trump.
“I think [the impeachment inquiry] will definitely restructure the primaries so that it’s significantly different than how they normally would be,” Dunn said.
More and more states are considering ranked-choice voting with benefits that are inclusive for all candidates.
“I think [ranked-choice voting] is something that’s coming,” Loomis said. “I do think that has benefits for both parties and for democracy.”
Dunn said he believes the effect of using ranked-choice voting will not be seen until after it’s been used for a couple elections.
“I think if they’re going to go ahead and do this, they should at least try to stick with it for at least a few more elections,” Dunn said. “Hopefully it can be a better alternative that’s more unifying, but I think the best thing to do is wait and see and try to learn from all the mistakes that happen and how we can improve.”