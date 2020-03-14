Kansas has its sixth presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The case is a man in his 70s in Butler County. He had recently traveled outside the U.S. and is now in isolation, according to the press release.
The U.S. now has more than 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including cases in 49 states, according to CNN. At least 49 people have died in the U.S. One of those people was from Kansas.
Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, urged Kansans to stay cautious in the press release.
“Kansans should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices,” Norman said. “It is up to each of us to do our part.”