Gov. Laura Kelly announces executive orders to encourage social distancing Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released two executive orders Monday afternoon to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Kelly suggests no more than 50 people should gather, and companies should not disconnect utilities.

Updated March 16, 5:49 p.m.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced two executive orders and three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Kansas. The executive orders ban gatherings of over 50 people and suspend utility disconnects until April 15.

March 15

Gov. Laura Kelly recommends all K-12 schools in Kansas to stay closed for the upcoming week.

University of Kansas

Student Senate hopes to allocate $50,000 to an emergency fund for students who are affected by the coronavirus.

March 14

KU recreation facilities and libraries are closed until March 27. The Spencer Museum of Art is closed until March 31.

March 13

The Kansan is suspending print but will continue with typical content and coronavirus coverage online. Read the letter from the editor for more.

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments amid fears of spreading coronavirus The NCAA announced Thursday that it is suspending all men's and women's championships for spring and winter sports, including the much-anticipated Division I basketball tournament.

March 12

March 11

Professors are spending this week transitioning their courses to an online format while in-person classes are suspended. Online courses will begin March 23.

'Uprooted': KU sophomore evacuates Spain amid coronavirus concerns Sophia Belshe, a sophomore from Overland Park, recounts her experience as she made plans to evacuate her study abroad program in Spain amid coronavirus concerns.

March 5

State numbers

11 positive cases in four counties (Johnson, Wyandotte, Butler, Franklin)

One death in Wyandotte County

234 negative tests*

4.7% of all Kansas tests came back positive*

Zero cases reported at the University

*Numbers from press conferences and press releases from the office of Gov. Kelly

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.