Illustrated coronavirus cells fill the frame

Follow along this story as the Kansan updates information regarding the novel coronavirus. 

 Illustration by Liam Mays/UDK

Latest

Updated March 16, 5:49 p.m.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced two executive orders and three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Kansas. The executive orders ban gatherings of over 50 people and suspend utility disconnects until April 15.

March 15

Gov. Laura Kelly recommends all K-12 schools in Kansas to stay closed for the upcoming week

University of Kansas

Updated March 16, 5:49 p.m.

Student Senate hopes to allocate $50,000 to an emergency fund for students who are affected by the coronavirus. 

March 14

KU recreation facilities and libraries are closed until March 27. The Spencer Museum of Art is closed until March 31.

March 13

The Kansan is suspending print but will continue with typical content and coronavirus coverage online. Read the letter from the editor for more.

March 12

The NCAA canceled conference tournaments and all men’s and women’s remaining sports championships, including March Madness. Kansas men’s basketball was the top-ranked team in the Associated Press poll.

March 11

Professors are spending this week transitioning their courses to an online format while in-person classes are suspended. Online courses will begin March 23. 

March 5

KU students studying abroad have been told to pack their bags. Read a KU sophomore’s firsthand experience here.

State numbers

Updated March 16, 5:49 p.m.

  • 11 positive cases in four counties (Johnson, Wyandotte, Butler, Franklin)
  • One death in Wyandotte County
  • 234 negative tests*
  • 4.7% of all Kansas tests came back positive*
  • Zero cases reported at the University

*Numbers from press conferences and press releases from the office of Gov. Kelly

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tags