Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius tweeted an endorsement for Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier Monday. Bollier is running to fill Pat Roberts' U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
In her tweet, Sebelius cited Bollier’s work regarding taxes, public school funding and Medicaid expansion throughout her nearly 10 years in the Kansas Legislature.
Sebelius also said Bollier’s “expertise as a physician is desperately needed” to help make healthcare more affordable.
Throughout her career, @BarbaraBollier has stayed true to her values and always put Kansans first. Barbara is a strong, independent voice, and also compassionate and kind. For all these reasons and more, I’m pleased to endorse her campaign.(5/5)— Kathleen Sebelius (@Sebelius) October 21, 2019
“Our politics have become too partisan and lack the values and common sense so critical to progress,” Sebelius said in a tweet. “Barbara will be a breath of fresh air in the U.S. Senate.”
This comes after former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom endorsed Bollier’s campaign shortly after dropping out of the Senate race.
