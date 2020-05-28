The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, following large crowds and a lack of protective measures against the coronavirus, KDHE said in a Tuesday news release.
Videos from the Lake of the Ozarks went viral on Twitter over the weekend, showing large crowds of people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.
This is a video from Snapchat maps in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday pic.twitter.com/hSczsbPjnU— Bryce Derrickson (@BruceyD17) May 24, 2020
In Kansas, there are 9,337 COVID-19 cases as of May 27, according to KDHE. Douglas County has 63 cases as of 2 p.m. on May 27, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Backwater Jack's Bar and Grill, one of the Lake of the Ozarks establishments that hosted an event over the weekend, issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday defending their actions.
Owner Gary Prewitt said no laws were broken, and that the restaurant conducted contactless temperature checks at entrances and gave out personal bottles of hand sanitizer.
“We stand by our decision to move forward with Memorial Day Weekend plans,” Prewitt said in the statement.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "social distancing is not a crime and therefore the sheriff's office has no authority to enforce it in that regard."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has the authority to enforce public health violations under Missouri law, according to the statement.
"It was the right and responsibility of each individual who made those decisions to access (sic) the risks inherent to those decisions," Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms said in the statement.
No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020
KDHE did not add the Lake of the Ozarks to the mandated travel list, but urges anyone who traveled there and did not use protective measures — such as social distancing and wearing face masks — to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.
“If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend,” Norman said, “we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”