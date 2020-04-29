Correction and clarification: A previous version of this story said KU faculty members took pay cuts, but the people taking cuts are mostly administrators and high profile staff members. The University originally announced pay cuts would generate $853,000 in payroll savings but later corrected the amount to $573,500.
Nearly 40 administrators, faculty and high profile staff members at the University of Kansas are taking a 10% cut to their salaries for a period of six months in order to mitigate the financial impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to an email from Chancellor Douglas Girod.
Among the faculty taking a pay cut are Chancellor Douglas Girod, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, men's basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles.
Girod said these pay cuts will generate $573,000 in payroll savings that will be reallocated to urgent needs. He also said the pay cuts by the Kansas Athletics leaders will generate $500,000 to help the athletics department manage budget challenges.
“In addition to addressing budget needs, these salary reductions are consistent with the sentiment of shared sacrifice that will benefit KU and society in the weeks ahead,” Girod said in the email.
Girod also provided updates on state and federal funding, enrollment, tuition and the duration of the pandemic in the email.
State officials project an 8.1% shortfall in the state’s 2021 Fiscal Year budget, despite higher education initially receiving a small increase. The CARES Act has provided additional relief for the University, and administration will be working with lawmakers to determine if future relief will become available, Girod said.
In terms of enrollment and tuition, Girod said the University is uncertain at this moment about the impact the pandemic will have because there is no prediction for when the pandemic will end.
“While it’s still too early to know the full impact of the pandemic, it is clear KU will need to adopt new business models, reorganize and restructure to be more efficient, and implement long-term reductions to address the financial aftermath of COVID-19,” Girod said.