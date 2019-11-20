The University of Kansas has become one of the leading universities in the state in preventing veteran students from taking classes they already gained experience from in military service.
While in the service, each member of the military is provided a Joint Service Transcript, which lists the military courses they have undergone during their entire enlisted or officer career. The JST also lists the equivalent of these courses and how many credits they are worth at a university, according to the American Council on Education.
“KU has been on the leading edge of accepting the American Council of Education’s JST recommendations,” said Mike Denning, director of the Office of Graduate Military Programs, who attended the Council meeting.
The further along a person has been in the service, the more specific classes it will apply to, Denning said. For example, a new member going through boot camp could apply that toward a three credit hour introduction to a physical fitness course. If the member joins a particular Military Occupation Specialty, that will go toward more specific credits.
“Those specialties frequently align up to academic disciplines,” Denning said. “So you … may be [a] logistician or somebody who works supply issues in the military — that lines up very nicely with some of our business programs.”
Denning said having this at the University honors veteran students’ military services from the past four to 20 years and the academic importance that it holds.
“We recognize that the maturity of each of these members, the fact that they’ve had real life experiences, that they’ve been deployed, that they have leadership experience, that they understand culture,” Denning said. “KU honors that, we recognize that.”
Senior Blake Warner, who is studying business administration and served four years in the Marines as a sniper, said that with the creation of the KU Military-Affiliated Student Center, the process has become much easier.
“Today, every veteran that comes to KU is walked through the easy online process of obtaining the credits KU awards veterans for service,” Warner said. “This is a great initiative from KU, and it truly makes a difference.”
Warner said a next step for veterans would be adding a leadership or management credit to count toward credit hours.
“Most veterans are trusted to lead teams, squads and platoons into combat to defend our country,” Warner said. “So, I believe most veterans already hold three credits-worth of leadership or management skills before attending college.”
Denning hopes to continue creating programs with other areas of the University, such as the one created with the KU Department of Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences.
“Those type of relationships are available in other military specialties, and looking at that from specific academic disciplines at KU, there’s additional opportunities that are still out there,” Denning said.