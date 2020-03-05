University of Kansas alumnus Christopher "Kit" Smith donated $1 million to create a fund at the School of Law in retired professor Michael Davis’ name, according to the University's website.
The School of Law has not yet determined a specific use for the funds, but Davis hopes that it will offer direct help to students and encourage others to donate at a similar level.
“I am hoping that this gift will call special attention to the contributions that Mike Davis made to the law school and motivate current law school leaders to follow suit,” Smith said.
After years of friendship that began while Smith was at the University, Smith said he felt like Davis had not been honored appropriately for all he had done and was determined to make a change.
The friendship between the two first began in 1971, when Davis was a professor and Smith was a third-year law student at the University.
“Near the end of that academic year, he and his wife invited my wife and me to dinner at their rental home in East Lawrence,” Davis said. “By then we were just friends, which we have remained for the 48 ensuing years.”
Davis continued to work for the School of Law in the following years and became dean of the School of Law in 1980. He remained dean for nine years before returning to the faculty for 26 more years.
Smith graduated from the University in 1972. Since graduating, Smith has become a successful lawyer. He now works at Dentons, one of the largest law firms in the world. Before his time at Dentons, Smith was encouraged by Davis to work in Washington D.C.
“I am a very fortunate fellow to have traveled the road I am now on from Fairway, Kansas to the highest levels of global large law firm practice,” Smith said. “I owe that opportunity to the extraordinary group of professors at old Green Hall who made the effort, in class and out, to educate me in and about the practice of law.”
Since Davis had such a lasting impact on Smith through education and friendship, the fund was created in his name.
“Kit’s gift is a wonderful step forward for the school, as well as a touching, yet humbling compliment. I will always be grateful,” Davis said. “While the fund stands in my name, I will always remind others of its true source.”
Stephen Mazza, current dean of the School of Law, shared his thoughts on the donation.
“The contribution is incredibly generous and illustrates the wonderful support we receive from our alumni base,” Mazza said.