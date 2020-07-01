With plans for campus to reopen for the upcoming fall semester, University of Kansas library staff are working to figure out plans to keep students safe while they spend time at libraries on campus.
When campus closed on March 13, around 20 library employees continued work on-site, with their initial priority being to ensure that technology was available to those who needed it, said Kevin Smith, dean of libraries.
In the past three weeks, 25 more staff members have been invited back to work on-site to increase digitization efforts as digitized materials have proven to be important to students as they complete their classes online.
“We went three months without processing new material,” Smith said, “so that’s really our first phase of reopening."
Additionally, staff has implemented a contactless pick up service to allow students to check out materials from the stacks and has continued to provide research consultation services, Smith said.
In preparation for the return of library patrons, Watson, Anschutz and Spencer libraries are undergoing walk-throughs to test for traffic flow and density. These walk-through tests are intended to help staff determine the necessary regulations to put in place.
“We haven't made these decisions, but we will figure out how to do seating in the libraries in a way that maintains the appropriate social distance [measures],” Smith said.
One thing that has been decided is that all students will be required to wear masks while inside library buildings, Smith said. Currently, KU has a mandatory mask policy across campus.
The Lawrence Public Library was also tasked with working out plans for reopening. As of June 29, it has entered phase three: expanded building access, hours, and services.
The LPL is now allowing patrons to come into the library, requiring everyone to wear masks. Patrons are advised to spend no longer than 15 minutes in the library and no longer than 60 minutes in the computer labs, according to the phase three press release.
All express services that the library is currently offering are designed to maximize both safety and efficiency.
Additionally, all checked out items are quarantined for three days before being available for checkout again. These recommendations come from the Online Computer Library Center, an organization which found that coronavirus is not present on the inside of a book after a 72-hour period, said Brad Allen, executive director of the Lawrence Public Library.
Much like KU libraries, LPL patrons have been heavily dependent on the library’s online resources throughout this time.
“We have been mainly an online library until we were able to start doing physical hold pickup again,” Allen said.
The LPL functioning in limited capacity has also impacted the Lawrence homeless community.
“We are a place where people come in from the hot and the cold, so we are certainly seeing that gap in our community and we are not certain when we will be able to let people gather for long periods of time in the space,” Allen said. “It’s a community-wide issue we all need to be thinking about."
The LPL has experienced minimal financial setbacks during this time as the library is primarily funded by property taxes. KU libraries remain uncertain about what the future financial impact might look like.
On June 19, KU announced a series of six-month salary reductions for those who make more than $50,000 annually. Possible future furloughs and pay reductions have yet to be determined.
“I know that the administration is working hard to make those decisions, but they haven't been announced yet,” Smith said.