The University of Kansas announced Carl Lejuez, the current interim provost for the University of Kansas, as a finalist for the permanent provost position Tuesday morning in an email to students, staff and faculty from the Office of the Chancellor.
Lejeuz is one of four finalists. Finalists are being announced approximately two days in advance of their official visits to the University.
The University announced Margaret Raymond, dean and professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School, as a finalist on Oct. 25. Two candidates are yet to be announced.
Lejuez took over as interim provost in April 2018, after then-Provost Neeli Bendapudi became the president of the University of Louisville.
Before that, Lejuez was the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
During his time in the interim position, Lejuez has been at the helm of developing a new budget model for the University, and helping roll out a $20 million budget cut.
Lejuez will be giving a presentation to the University of Kansas community Thursday in the Big 12 Room of the Kansas Union from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A reception will follow in the Jayhawk Room of the Kansas Union from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The presentations will be live-streamed. An archived video link will be available at provostsearch.ku.edu.