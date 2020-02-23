The University of Kansas announced the first of four candidates in the search for a new vice provost of undergraduate studies, according to a press release.
John Augusto will present at the University on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4-5 p.m. in the Jayhawk Room of the Kansas Union. Augusto is an associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Georgia State University.
Augusto received his doctorate in education at the University and previously worked as the assistant vice provost for experiential learning at the University.
Each candidate will address what they see as the key challenges, priorities and opportunities for the future of undergraduate education at the University in their presentations. After each presentation, students, staff and faculty can provide feedback online.
Edited by Emma Bascom