The University of Kansas will create a new scholarship in honor of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the country, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Wednesday at a virtual vigil.
Girod began the virtual vigil held Wednesday evening in honor of victims of racist violence.
Recent acts of racism and violence have mobilized the community through protest and connection with others. Girod said, although essential, those responses did not seem entirely adequate. So KU created the scholarship and hosted the virtual vigil.
“[The scholarship] is a perpetual reminder of the value we place on diversity and education at the University of Kansas,” Girod said.
The scholarship will be funded by donors. Girod did not include details about the amount of the scholarship or when it would first be awarded.
An eight-minute, 46-second moment of silence followed Girod's remarks in remembrance of the amount of time Floyd laid on the ground, unable to breathe, as he was choked to death by a Minneapolis Police Department officer. The bell tower atop the Campanile rang each minute to honor the life of Floyd.
Darren Canady, an associate professor of English at KU, spoke following the moment of silence.
“We are a nation measured in masks and infections and march numbers and solidarity posts caught up in a crucible of rage,” Canady said during the vigil. “Spirits named George and Breonna and Tony and Ahmaud [are] joining this great hovering host of blackness.”
Canady, a playwright, delivered a meditation commemorating Floyd and other Black people who have died from police brutality.
“Let us scoop something new out of the ashes," Canady said. "A place that knows this land we learn — on this land that has seen genocide and war and wagon wheels and free soil — that this school set upon it will not turn away from the 2020 burning."