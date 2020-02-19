The University of Kansas announced the 28 participants for the 2020 Mentoring Circle for Disability Inclusion. In its second year at the University, MCDI’s goal is to provide its participants with knowledge, technical assistance and expertise on disability inclusion and give them opportunities to enhance disability inclusion on campus.
Included among the participants are students and faculty. They will all be integrated among five mentoring circles in which they are peer mentors. Along with the participants, each group has a coach that has previously completed the MCDI pilot program. The coaches will serve as ambassadors for proactive disability inclusion and provide support for their circle.
“As a coach, it’s more about teaching the material and making sure the members are staying on top of guidelines and processing materials. It’s nice to get reminders of the materials and do the mentoring for the program,” Katelynn Schultz, a senior theatre design student from Oskaloosa, Kansas, said.
The mentoring circles will meet over a seven week period during the spring semester. During the program, the participants will dive into a handful of topics. Some topics focus on historical aspects, such as the history of the disabled rights movement or Americans with Disabilities Act. However, other topics discuss people-first language, employment accommodations, microaggressions, bystander intervention and other ways to create a welcoming environment for those with disabilities.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is to make the campus more proactively inclusive. We are teaching everything from how everyone defines disability to disability history to disability rights,” primary mentor Catherine Elise Johnson said.
Through the focus on these topics, the program is intended to provide participants with disability inclusion training, discussions, assistance, and professional support and development.
“My experience going through the program is different than most because I helped create the content with everybody, but it was good to get the training,” Schultz said.
When creating these mentoring circles, the ADA Resource Center for Equity & Accessibility decided to include at least one participant from each of the University’s 200 different campus groups. Because of this, the participants include students of all ranges, professors, and a variety of department assistants.
By including people from different units at the University, there will be Ambassadors for Proactive Disability Inclusion within all university groups.The ambassadors will meet regularly to discuss and solve issues regarding disability inclusion on campus.