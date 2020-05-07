The University of Kansas Bookstore started an online buyback program on May 6 so students can sell their textbooks while the physical bookstore is closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Bookstore Director Jen O’Connor said students will be able to go to a new KU Bookstore website page to view offers for their books from the KU Bookstore and other buyers. Sellers will create a TextbookX account and enter their book’s 13-digit ISBN number, which can be found on the book’s copyright page, the barcode or back cover. When the student selects an offer they like, the website will generate a shipping label for the student’s use. The label is not prepaid, but students receive an additional $2.45 to help pay for shipping, O’Connor said.
Since the website was created in collaboration with Akademos, a company that creates online and hybrid bookstore solutions, students will need to create a new login before they sell their books.
Students that do not want to sell online or are unable to will have to wait until they are back on campus to sell their books back.
O’Connor said buybacks on campus will resume when the bookstore in the Kansas Union opens back up and the first three weeks after class starts have passed. O’Connor said the bookstore does buybacks throughout almost the entire year other than the start of each semester.
If a student rented a textbook, O’Connor said the bookstore extended the return date to June 1 and emailed renters a reminder and a prepaid UPS shipping label.