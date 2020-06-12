The University of Kansas community food pantry resumed its food distribution operations Tuesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Designed to aid KU students, faculty and staff, the Campus Cupboard was created “to address and reduce food insecurity in the campus community,” according to its website.
It now offers curbside pickup at the Memorial Union near the ATM entrance to ensure the safety of the campus community.
On a weekly basis, users can receive one box of prepackaged items such as produce and nonperishable food as well as a box of personal hygiene supplies.
The Campus Cupboard’s summer hours are from 11 a.m to 1 p.m on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students, staff and faculty can sign up through the Campus Cupboard’s website. To register, provide a name, KU ID number, preferred day for pickup as well as any allergies or dietary restrictions.
Sara Chavez, a case manager with Student Support and Case Management, helps oversee the Campus Cupboard’s day-to-day operations.
She works alongside one other core manager and a graduate intern to staff and run the pantry. Currently, to comply with social distancing guidelines, they are not utilizing volunteer work.
“Right now it has been the two of us staffing the Campus Cupboard," Chavez said. "As we increase and have more interest, we hope to increase our volunteers."
Much of the Campus Cupboard’s food items come from its ties with Just Food, Lawrence’s local food bank.
“We’re anticipating the usage will go up because the Cupboard collaborates with Just Food, who are providing the prepackaged items,” Chavez said.
Chavez said the Campus Cupboard is funded through different revenue sources, including student fees and Student Affairs, but long-term sustainability relies on community-based donations.
She said donations can be made through the Just Foods website, and those utilizing the Campus Cupboard can provide greater accessibility by going on campus, instead of using the Lawrence pantry.
She said during its opening week, they have been able to serve 10 to 15 community members per day, but she thinks this number will increase as awareness expands.
“The first day was slow, but our office has tried to do a lot of outreach through our social media accounts,” Chavez said. “We really want to make sure students and community members know they have items available to them and that the process is out there.”