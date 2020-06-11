Four years after Sigma Delta Tau was re-established at the University of Kansas, the sorority was shut down by its national chapter due to “continued decline in membership,” according to a statement from the sorority's national headquarters.
Two members of the sorority's national headquarters staff hosted a Zoom meeting in late March with the Beta Chi chapter to inform them that the sorority would officially shut down May 18, and all members would receive alumna status. The KU chapter was not notified that they would be shut down before the Zoom call, according to several of the sorority’s members.
“[The national headquarters] didn’t tell me they were having a Zoom call. They didn’t tell me what it was going to be about," said Anissa Brantley, former president of Sigma Delta Tau. "I was just as blindsided as the whole chapter."
Leaders of the KU chapter were informed earlier in the semester of their low numbers, and were told they would have to recruit more members during informal spring recruitment before being put under review by the national chapter.
The latest Sigma Delta Tau roster showed 62 members, said Amy Long Schell, associate director of Greek life.
The average membership size for Panhellenic chapters at the University is 212, Long Schell said. SDT had 120 members in 2016 when they returned to campus, according to the 2016-2017 annual sorority and fraternity life report.
“The continued decline in membership resulted in too great a burden to continue chapter operations,” the sorority's national headquarters said in an email to the Kansan. “Despite the work put forth by the members of Beta Chi and the dedication of financial and human resources from the National Organization, the chapter was not able to achieve chapter growth.”
The sorority was planning to recruit more members in the spring, but was not able to hold informal recruitment because of the new coronavirus pandemic closing campus, founding member Mercedeh Tavacoli said. Instead of being given another chance in the fall, they were told in the Zoom call the national headquarters decided to close the Beta Chi chapter.
“They made it sound like, regardless of what we did, even if we recruited a certain number of girls that they asked for, we were going to be shut down regardless,” Tavacoli said.
Maryclaire Ahlgren, a junior from Chicago, was supposed to have an interview for a recruitment counselor position the week following the Zoom call. She asked Sigma Delta Tau's national president Margaux Manley Lima during the call what she should do about her interview if she would not be in an active sorority in the fall.
Manley Lima told Ahlgren to fake her upcoming interview, Ahlgren said.
Because Manley Lima told the chapter they were not allowed to tell anyone about the sorority closing until the national chapter announced it, she could not tell the other applicants for recruitment counselor, Ahlgren said.
“I was kind of stuck, and they just shrugged their shoulders and said, ‘Either fake it or deal with it yourself,’” Ahlgren said.
A recruitment counselor is a member of a sorority who disaffiliates with her sorority during recruitment to serve as a mentor to a group of potential members. On bid day, recruitment counselors reveal which sorority they are in.
Ahlgren contacted Long Schell, who told her she did not need to participate in the interview.
National members also told members of the chapter it was closing due to internal conflicts, but did not elaborate to members of the sorority what those conflicts were, KU chapter members said.
The sorority's national headquarters did not answer specific questions from the Kansan about the advice Manley Lima gave Ahlgren, nor about the internal conflicts that happened in the Beta Chi chapter.
Members felt the relationship between the Beta Chi chapter and the national headquarters was poor, and there was a disconnect between the two.
“They didn’t listen to any of our concerns, we understood what was happening on our campus because it was in our chapter and we were experiencing it,” Tavacoli said. “It’s not fair to have someone [in another state] determine what our problems are and what they weren’t when they weren’t experiencing it.”