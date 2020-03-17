All University of Kansas classes will remain online for the rest of the semester, according to an update from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer on the University’s coronavirus webpage.
On March 11, Girod and Bichelmeyer announced that all courses would begin online Monday, March 23 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and KU officials would continue to monitor the situation weekly in order to determine if classes could return back to normal.
Girod and Bichelmeyer said the decision came after the White House announced gatherings should be limited to 10 people and the Centers for Disease Control advised events larger than 50 people should be canceled.
“New recommendations that came out Sunday and Monday...have set the stage for a new environment that will shape how we learn, work and live at KU for the rest of the semester,” the announcement said.
Residence halls will only be providing housing for students who need to maintain a physical presence at the University, and KU housing officials will contact residents to determine if they are able to remain in their residence halls. Housing has not yet created a plan for students to move out of the residence halls.
Supervisors of student employees are encouraged to continue their work remotely, however Girod and Bichelmeyer said supervisors have autonomy to make work arrangements.
The status of commencement, which is scheduled to be held May 17, is still to be determined, according to the announcement.
“Our ceremony is both beautiful and a rite unlike others,” the announcement said. “It’s worth waiting a bit longer and monitoring developments before we make a decision on this tradition.”
Girod and Bichelmeyer encouraged students to continue following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing to control the spread of coronavirus.
“Let us be clear. KU is not ‘closing,’” the announcement said. “We instead are redefining how we deliver our services and maintain quality and integrity with a provisional, limited on-campus presence.”