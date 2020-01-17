Update: This story has been updated to reflect the comments of University of Kansas spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson.
The University of Kansas announced in a text alert early this morning that the Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses would be closed Friday, Jan. 17 due to a winter storm.
A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight resulted in an accumulation of ice and snow on the roads, creating hazardous conditions, according to the National Weather Service. According to the alert sent out to all students, faculty and staff today, only weather-essential staff were to report to campus for work.
The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for east central, north central and northeast Kansas with winter weather advisories and warnings in effect through midday Friday. According to NWS Topeka, up to one inch of snow and sleet is expected in and around Lawrence.
The Douglas County Sheriff said on Twitter their office was responding to slide-offs and weather related accidents on roads in Kansas. According to KanDrive Roads, I-70 from mile 17-332 is either partially or completely covered in snow and ice.
We are now responding to slide offs and weather related accidents. This single vehicle crash at Baldwin Junction hit a road sign as it slid off the highway. #kswx pic.twitter.com/1HWptJHmXn— Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) January 17, 2020
The student recreation center is also closed Friday due to weather and anticipates being open Saturday, Jan. 18.
Conditions on campus are expected to improve as temperatures rise Friday afternoon, and the University anticipates being prepared for students when they begin returning to campus Saturday, University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email with the Kansan.
Facilities crews on campus begin road and sidewalk treatments in anticipation of inclement weather and prepare to make campus as safe as possible when storms arrive, Barcomb-Peterson said.
Classes are still scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 21.