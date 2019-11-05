Local elections take place across the country today, and several members of the University of Kansas community are on ballots in the area.
Joey Hentzler, a University graduate, is running for Lawrence City Commission, basing his platforms on equity throughout the city and addressing climate change at a local level.
Hentzler said growing up north of Topeka, he would spend as much time as possible in Lawrence, even before attending the University. He said in Lawrence, he felt like he “could be myself, where I could hold my boyfriend’s hand openly walking down Mass,” and that’s what made Lawrence feel like home.
After seeing some inequalities within the city in the 2018 Lawrence-Douglas County Health Equity Report, he decided he wanted to make a difference through local office.
“We’re a city risen from ashes based off of the idea that all people are born equal,” Hentzler said. “Just living up to that is a challenge, a challenge I don’t think we have really met, but that we can and people want to and I think that is amazingly special.”
Outside of Lawrence, Jammie Johnson is running for the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Board of Trustees. Johnson works as a graduate adviser in the journalism school at the University, and said she felt encouraged and supported by faculty, staff and students to run for the position at KCKCC.
Johnson said she has thought of running for the KCKCC Board for at least 20 years, and finally put in her bid for the 2019 elections.
“I knew that at some point I would want to give back to the community in a way that I’m really passionate about,” Johnson said. “I just felt like it was a natural fit for me to want to give back to my community college in this area.”
However, voter turnout across the country is expected to be low this year in comparison to other elections, such as the 2018 midterm elections. Hentzler said winning candidates in Lawrence typically get around 8,000 votes, making the impact students at the University could have significant.
Hentzler said he encourages students to participate in local elections, especially in Lawrence, because of their impact on the economy in the community. He said students should have a voice in issues that affect them, such as housing and rental inspections.
Johnson said in Kansas City, Kansas, she and other candidates hosted voter registration drives to reach members of the community and encourage them to participate today.
Johnson said she believes local elections are equally if not more important than midterms or presidential elections
“It only takes five to seven minutes to get out and vote. And your vote equals your voice. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice,” Johnson said. “People have sacrificed and have made the way and the opportunity available for every voice to be heard so you should take advantage of that and be a part of the process, be a part of the solution to ensure a great future for your community.”