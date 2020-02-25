The University of Kansas Senate Calendar Committee is considering cutting fall break and giving students a full week off for Thanksgiving break instead.
Currently, the University has a fall break in mid-October which gives students a Monday and Tuesday off of classes. As a result, students do not get a full week of break for Thanksgiving and only get Wednesday through Friday off of classes.
The Calendar Committee sent an email to all Lawrence and Edwards Campus students and faculty with a survey asking whether or not students and faculty would prefer a fall break and a short Thanksgiving break, or no fall break and a full week off for Thanksgiving.
The survey will close at noon Monday, March 2. The Calendar Committee will release a summary of the results to the University Senate Executive Committee for review.