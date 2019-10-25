The University of Kansas announced the first of four finalists in the search for a new provost and executive vice chancellor Friday in a press release.
Margaret Raymond, dean and professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School, will be on campus Tuesday, Oct. 29 to give a public presentation in the Burge Union, forum D, from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a public reception.
“These visits provide an important opportunity for members of the university community to provide input on the selection process,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a previous email regarding the visits.
Raymond’s presentation will be live streamed at provostsearch.ku.edu, and an online evaluation form will be available following the presentation, according to the press release.
Suggested finalists names were sent to the Office of the Chancellor by the provost search committee in early October.
The names and other details about the remaining three candidates will be announced approximately 48 hours ahead of their visits. The next visit is scheduled for Oct. 31, according to the chancellor's website.