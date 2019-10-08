The KU Public Safety Office issued a crime alert Tuesday after two female students reported a male exposed himself and was masturbating near campus housing on Oct. 8 around 1 a.m.
The incident occurred on the sidewalk between Hashinger and Lewis halls and the suspect was seen on camera leaving the area in a dark colored, four-door car, the alert said.
CRIME ALERT Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Please look at the below alert for more information. pic.twitter.com/l23coY00lJ— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) October 8, 2019
There is no immediate threat to campus, but the alert advised students to stay aware of their surroundings.
Information regarding these incidents or the suspect can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.