Deans from each school at the University of Kansas have started an initiative on campus to assist faculty and students who need help with their mental health.
This initiative is part of the Staff Fellows Program’s year-long campaign focusing on the stigma of mental health.
Ann Brill, dean of the University's School of Journalism, said she and other deans around campus started the campaign because mental health is an important aspect of college life.
“We’re just trying to create an awareness of what all the different units are doing already and how we can feed those different programs across campus,” Brill said.
Brill said her goal is not to compete with programs like Counseling and Psychological Services, but instead, she wants to complement them.
She said there is a growing need for mental health resources on campus, so starting the campaign to raise awareness is vital.
Brill also said she is continuing to gather information from fellow deans and encourages people to listen when others need help with their mental state.
“This is a big enough issue that collectively we think this is an issue where we really want to do what we can to increase awareness,” Brill said.
Leah Terranova, assistant dean of the University's School of Law, said the school has paid for a law students' CAPS counseling fees with its emergency fee. Terranova said the law school uses the fee when students need financial help with things such as food and basic necessities, but this student's situation was unique.
Terranova also said that the fee could be used to help a student with their mental health in the future.
“I think that modeling wellness and self-care is nothing to be ashamed of," Terranova said. "I think that messaging comes from the top down.”
Terranova has also brought more resources for mental health to the law school. She said she contacted CAPS in an attempt to get a greater presence of their services at the school.
As a result, CAPS scheduled peer listeners for students at Green Hall from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Terranova’s measures have provided the law school with other resources as well. She said law school students can attend free guided meditations and yoga Mondays, and there is designated wellness space, too.
Ultimately, Terranova said the law school wants to do its part to shift the culture to a less stigmatized environment.
“We have a responsibility to our students to encourage our students to address their mental health needs,” she said.