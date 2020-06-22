The Office of First-Year Experience at the University of Kansas has designed a new virtual orientation after in-person orientation was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the Office of First-Year Experience is composed of seven staff members and 18 orientation assistants. They, along with campus partners, are working to provide online resources for incoming students.
Virtual orientation for U.S. students began on June 1. Access is granted to students one week before their designated orientation date, which is assigned when they register. The online course includes information on academic resources, majors, on-campus living and ways to get involved in campus life.
On their designated date, students can participate in a student-to-student session and meet an orientation assistant and a peer advisor. They also have an individual appointment with their academic advisor.
“We wanted, to the extent possible, to still make sure that students would have ways to meet one another, to engage and start to build their KU community,” said Abby Coffin, interim director of the Office of First-Year Experience.
Students can also engage in live Zoom panels every Monday, and a hospitality room is available all day during orientation for them and their families to ask questions.
Coffin said the main advantage of the new format is that it is an on-demand course, with students able to revisit the information whenever they choose.
“Hopefully that is something we can see continued because we know there’s good information that students just forget,” said Coffin.
However, Coffin said she recognizes this may not be how many students wanted to start their college experience.
“We are also sad that they can’t come, but we are hoping that when we do our Hawk Week welcome in August, that will be able to make up for that,” she said.
Erinn Waldron, an incoming freshman from Lawrence planning to double major in accounting and international studies, said she would have preferred in-person orientation but understands the circumstances.
“It’s a little bit scary, but it’s also exciting to be part of something that not a lot of other people have [had the chance] to do and I am just still really excited to come to college,” said Waldron.
Waldron has not yet made any new friends at KU, but she anticipates doing so in recruitment week next semester, which will also be held online.
“I am just a very social person and I really enjoy meeting new people, talking to everyone and getting to know a lot of the people who I will interact with on campus,” she said. “Doing it online is not something bad, it’s just something new.”