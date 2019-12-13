Ice cream bowls with soda spilled over them. Half-eaten grain bowls. Two plates full with burgers and fries — untouched.
Clifton Raymond, a crew manager for KU Dining, said out of all of the unconsumed food he’s seen making his way toward him on the conveyor belt at Mrs. E’s dining hall, those three have been the most surprising.
“There’s been times we’ve ran out of food, like popular items like smoked chicken, pork chops,” Raymond, a senior communications major, said. “I’ve been on the other side [seeing] people basically just throwing their food away. That makes me feel bad because there could be someone that actually needed the meal, and someone just wasted it.”
Post-consumer food waste has been an increasing problem for many years within University dining centers, including Mrs. E’s, South Dining Commons and North College Café, said Jim Schilling, director of KU Dining Services.
Schilling said a recent November 2018 KU Dining food waste study found that each customer averages 3.3 ounces of food waste, which together adds up to 118,965 pounds of uneaten food for a 33-week academic year. Over a year, that totals 140,000 pounds.
Food waste within the dining halls causes multiple issues, including a strain on the environment and a cost to be factored into dining plans, Schilling said.
However, he said it also affects a larger issue — food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as “the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money and other resources.”
“Food thrown away is food that someone did not eat,” Schilling said. “As a larger societal issue, we have too many people who are food insecure to not feel guilty about throwing away food that could have been consumed.”
Susan Harvey, a professor of community health, launched a student survey in November to examine students’ perceptions of the food waste problem on campus, as well as a food waste prevention campaign launched by KU Dining, the KU Center for Sustainability and the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.
The results of the survey delivered to undergraduate KU students’ emails will be released early next year. Harvey said the preliminary results, however, are already telling.
Out of the nearly 1,000 student responses, Harvey said 31.5% indicate food insecurity among KU students.
“We have students that struggle to meet basic human needs, and that’s nourishing themselves with healthy food,” Harvey said. “I think we have this perception that students can sustain themselves on macaroni and cheese and ramen. For a variety of different health and emotional and academic reasons, we shouldn’t expect that of our students.”
However, despite the problems food waste presents, Harvey said the survey shows that approximately half of the student respondents agree that food waste is a problem on campus and would like to to prevent it.
Schilling said KU Dining has taken steps toward curbing food waste. For one, dining has been trayless at the halls for over a decade. Additionally, workers compost post-consumer food waste and utilize a menu management system that uses historical data on food to forecast future meals.
Schilling and Raymond agree that there are some ways to solve the issue. Raymond said students should look at the menu before they swipe their cards or ask a worker for a sample before putting it on their plates.
Schilling said another way to reduce food waste is to gradually put more on plates instead of piling it up all at once.
“Start with less and come back for more if you are still hungry,” Schilling said. “We will keep giving you food when you want it, but please try to control what you are taking so that you are not throwing it away.”