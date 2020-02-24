The University of Kansas disciplined four students for sexual misconduct after investigations from its Title IX office in 2019, according to data released by the Office of Student Affairs. Three students were expelled and one student was placed on probation in 2019.

The data is a part of a longer list of 69 sanctions the University has placed on students for violating its sexual harassment policy since 2012. The policy prohibits rape, sexual battery, sexual harassment and other forms of sexual violence.

The data doesn’t include how many reports were filed to the University’s Title IX Office in 2019. Nor does it include any information on how many faculty, staff or third party individuals were disciplined by the University.

Campus leaders believe it’s a part of a larger transparency problem at the University surrounding sexual misconduct.

In December, Student Senate called on University administrators to reopen a sexual assault task force formed in 2014-2015, writing in part that the University was one of the “least transparent large, educational institutions in the nation regarding sexual violence.”

“It’s a lot harder to force people to be accountable when we’re just struggling to figure out who they’re talking about in the first place or the issues we’re talking about,” said Grant Daily, a College of Liberal Arts & Sciences student senator who authored the resolution.

The sanctions from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019 were as follows:

Probation (two years), education/training, counseling, no contact

Expulsion, campus ban (five years), transcript notation

Expulsion, campus ban (five years), transcript notation, conditions on re-enrollment

Expulsion, campus ban (10 years), transcript notation

Each sanction spurred from an investigation from the University’s Office of Institutional Opportunity & Access — the entity on campus that reviews cases of discrimination and harassment.

grant daily pq “It’s a lot harder to force people to be accountable when we’re just struggling to figure out who they’re talking about in the first place or the issues we’re talking about.” Grant Daily, student senator

There is no data for how many complaints were filed to IOA. Generally, the University has charged the Kansan nearly $700 for the number of complaints filed to the Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access.

The Kansan obtained the data after making a request to University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson. The request was initially declined. Barcomb-Peterson said generally the University doesn’t update it “when the new data set is small enough — as in fewer than 10 — that releasing it could potentially present identifiable information and possibly constitute a FERPA violation,” under guidance from the University’s Office of the General Counsel.

FERPA is the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law designed to protect student privacy. The Kansan reached out to one of the lawyers from the general counsel’s office to understand how releasing the data would violate federal law. Shortly after, the University changed its position and released the data.

‘A systematic failure’

Despite a call from student government to re-evaluate the institution’s sexual violence procedures through the task force, Chancellor Douglas Girod said he didn’t believe doing so was necessary.

Girod said the creation of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center and policy changes grew stronger after the original task force completed their investigation.

“As you know, Chancellor Gray-Little created a task force in 2014 that empowered KU to significantly enhance our efforts to prevent and respond to sexual violence,” Girod said in an email to student senators. “Since then, our efforts in this have not waned, and in fact, have grown stronger through changes in policy, procedure and staffing.”

+2 Chancellor’s Sexual Assault Task Force releases recommendations Developing an on-campus sexual assault response team and a center for prevention and education were among top recommendations presented by the…

The task force’s final report, released in 2015, recommended the University release its data in a model similar to Yale University.

Yale, along with John Hopkins University, releases annual data detailing the different reports of sexual violence, how each case was assessed, and the policy and procedures in place for these cases publicly.

The University releases annual crime statistics through the Jeanne Clery Act, which includes statistics of reports of sexual assault on campus and an itemized list of sanctions placed on students.

Student leaders, such as Daily, say the current procedures aren’t enough.

“I think it’s a systematic failure on the University’s part,” Daily said. “How could it not be?”

Former Kansan reporter Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.