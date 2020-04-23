The University of Kansas is distributing $7,594,823 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to students who are in need during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an email to the University from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer.

The money provided to the University is coming from the Department of Education due to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the CARES Act.

“[The funding] is designed to prioritize students with the greatest demonstrated need and ensure that funds are distributed as widely as possible,” the email said.

The University intends on distributing the funding in two different ways: directly to students receiving Pell Grants and through an application process for assistance needed for housing, food, technology, or health care needs that resulted from the pandemic.

The $7.5 million received will be split among the University campuses; $6,789,086 is going to Lawrence and Edwards campus students, and $805,737 will be set aside for KU Medical Center students.

“I know the hardships presented by this crisis continue to be felt deeply by many of you, your families and others in the University of Kansas community,” the email said. “As we continue to navigate this pandemic, your well-being will continue to be a priority for us.”

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.