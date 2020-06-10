The University of Kansas Edwards Campus will see several shifts in leadership following the appointment of the former vice chancellor to a higher administrative role, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced Tuesday in an email to staff and faculty.
Dave Cook, who was previously the vice chancellor of the Edwards Campus, became KU’s vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development on May 1. Bichelmeyer said this change in leadership allowed the Edwards Campus to review its structure.
“I believe we have a great team in place and Dave’s transition to the Office of Public Affairs and the expansion of his role provides KU with an opportunity to elevate some of our best leaders and further develop our successes,” Bichelmeyer said in the announcement.
The changes involve expanded roles for three Edwards Campus administrators.
Stuart Day, associate vice chancellor for the Edwards Campus, will become the dean of the Edwards Campus and the School of Professional Studies.
Cook’s previous position as vice chancellor of the Edwards Campus and Day’s previous position as associate vice chancellor will remain unfilled, Bichelmeyer said. These two positions will be merged into Day’s new title, saving two salaries.
Sharon Graham, assistant vice chancellor for professional and continuing education, will become the vice provost for lifelong and professional education.
Along with leadership changes, the Office of Professional and Continuing Education will become the Office of Lifelong and Professional Education. As a part of this change, the office will provide more non-credit programming across the institution, the announcement said.
Chris Gregory, director of marketing and public relations for the Edwards Campus, will become the senior director of strategic alignment and marketing.
In this role, Gregory will collaborate enrollment management and align academic offerings across both campuses, University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson told the Kansan in an email. He will report to Bichelmeyer, but work closely with leaders at the Edwards Campus.
Bichelmeyer said this change will provide greater alignment of academic programs between the Lawrence campus and Edwards Campus.
Bichelmeyer said the new leadership team will review and evaluate the financial model of the Edwards Campus, and “will work to create a model that incentivizes synergy and collaboration between the campuses.”
"I’m very excited and very confident these changes will improve our ability to work together across campuses to meet the educational and workforce development needs of the State of Kansas and the Greater Kansas City Region," Bichelmeyer said, "and to use our resources as effectively and efficiently as possible to the benefit of all our faculty and staff and the university."